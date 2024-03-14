Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) PT at $15.20

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $513.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 45.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

