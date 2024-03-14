Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Down 40.6% in February

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BPYPN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 7,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,821. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

