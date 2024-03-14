Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,335 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable comprises approximately 0.9% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.3 %

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. 174,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.23%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -443.75%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.