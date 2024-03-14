Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for about 2.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,830 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,217 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,659,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,635 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. UBS Group cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 66,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -421.88%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

