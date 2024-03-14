Bruno Guilmette Purchases 700 Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Stock

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruno Guilmette purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.59 per share, with a total value of C$20,012.02.
Boralex Stock Performance
Shares of BLX traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.81. 30,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. Boralex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$43.43.
Boralex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLX
About Boralex
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boralex
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.