Bruno Guilmette Purchases 700 Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Stock

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruno Guilmette purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.59 per share, with a total value of C$20,012.02.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BLX traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.81. 30,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. Boralex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$43.43.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.75.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Featured Articles

