BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the February 14th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTBD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,898. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BT Brands has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Get BT Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Brands stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.19% of BT Brands worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.