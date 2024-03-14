Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 1.8 %

BBW opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $357.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $402,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 121,060 shares of company stock worth $2,697,244 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBW. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

