Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.44

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 246662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,478,000 after purchasing an additional 495,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,741 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bumble by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

