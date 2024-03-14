Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $13.74

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $14.20. Burford Capital shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 359,780 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $355,631,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 893,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 353,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Finally, Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 51,483 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

