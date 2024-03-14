Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 14th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
NASDAQ:BRNY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.47. 1,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $35.89.
The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.
