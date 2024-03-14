BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Up 5.1%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 157,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 183,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

BYD Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

