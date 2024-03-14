Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.35. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 20,612 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $15,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $13,907,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $11,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $9,588,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $9,241,000.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

