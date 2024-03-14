Campbell Soup to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Campbell Soup in a report released on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.5 %

CPB opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.