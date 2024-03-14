Campbell Soup to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Campbell Soup in a report released on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.
Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.5 %
CPB opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
