Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$1,318,349.25 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total transaction of C$1,318,349.25.

Norman Murray Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$99.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.79. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$99.96.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNQ shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.65.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

