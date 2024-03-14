Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

CSIQ stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,169 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $52,019,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 29,184.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,321 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,437 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Stories

