Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 7,448 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.3% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of RTX by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

RTX Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE RTX traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $92.28. 3,452,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,457. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

