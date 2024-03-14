Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.09. 434,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,129. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.67. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

