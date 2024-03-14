Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

HD stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.15. The company had a trading volume of 946,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $385.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.37 and a 200-day moving average of $330.86. The stock has a market cap of $373.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

