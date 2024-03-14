Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.5% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MCD traded down $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $279.38. 2,347,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,780. The company has a market capitalization of $201.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

