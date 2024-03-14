Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.98 and a 200 day moving average of $300.83. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.