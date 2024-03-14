Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,497,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,246,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

