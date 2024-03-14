Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507,774 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,097,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,493,039. The company has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.