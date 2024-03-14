Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $776.21. The stock had a trading volume of 271,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.80 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $758.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

