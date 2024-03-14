Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.3% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $121.30. 451,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,627. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

