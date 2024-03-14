Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,296 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 2,727,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,541,120. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

