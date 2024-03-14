Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 12,993 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions accounts for about 1.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,462. The firm has a market cap of $281.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

