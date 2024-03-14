Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 160 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.54. The stock had a trading volume of 633,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.18.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

