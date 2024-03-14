Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 204 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.58. 836,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,077. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

