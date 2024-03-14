Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,373 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $610.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $554.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $624.42. The company has a market cap of $264.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

