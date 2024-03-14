Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 8,081 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,031,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,173,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

