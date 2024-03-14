Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Position Lessened by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,248,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,524 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for about 5.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $28,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

