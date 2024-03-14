Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.52 and last traded at $82.52. 17 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.92.

Cargojet Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

