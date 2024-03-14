Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.
Insider Activity at Carlyle Credit Income Fund
In related news, insider Lauren Michelle Basmadjian bought 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $74,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,518 shares of company stock valued at $98,151 over the last three months.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
