Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In related news, insider Lauren Michelle Basmadjian bought 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $74,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,518 shares of company stock valued at $98,151 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,000.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

