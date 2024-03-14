Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,228. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

