CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.09

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.09 and last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 1872377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CAVA Group by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,188,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 995,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

