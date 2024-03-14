CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the February 14th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CBL International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL International Trading Up 1.4 %

BANL opened at $1.08 on Thursday. CBL International has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

