CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Mary Jo Prigge Sells 82,813 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 82,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,035,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

