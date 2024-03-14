Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

CENT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.11 million. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.