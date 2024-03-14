CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 2,712 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $58.21. 2,373,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,349. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

