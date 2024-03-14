CGN Advisors LLC Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC traded up $9.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $698.21. 343,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,347. The stock has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.84.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

