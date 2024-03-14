CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 2.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,659. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0516 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

