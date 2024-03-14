CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

COF traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $138.57. 812,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,314. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $141.17. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average is $116.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

