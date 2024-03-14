CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 6.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,321. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

