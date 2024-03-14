CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 471,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter.

BSMR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 7,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,511. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $24.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

