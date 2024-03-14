CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $6,812,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.53. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

