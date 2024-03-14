CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,353 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.85. 100,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

