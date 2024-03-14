CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $478.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,429. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.28 and a one year high of $482.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $446.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

