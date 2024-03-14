CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BBAG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.50. 31,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,402. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.