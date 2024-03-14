CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 231,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,797. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

