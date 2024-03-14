CGN Advisors LLC Invests $21.74 Million in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 473,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned 1.39% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 232,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,026,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,749,000 after buying an additional 331,827 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JMBS stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $44.74. 222,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $47.18.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

